SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

