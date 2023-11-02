Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.66. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

