Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.58. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,049.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,683,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.