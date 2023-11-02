SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 37,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

SEEK Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

