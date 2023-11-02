Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading Down 4.8%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.60 ($0.37). Approximately 182,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 263,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.15 ($0.39).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.95.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

