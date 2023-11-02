Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Trading Up 18.6%

Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Free Report) was up 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Sezzle Stock Up 18.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.