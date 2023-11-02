SharkNinja (SN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 950.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SN opened at 42.46 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

