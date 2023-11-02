Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

