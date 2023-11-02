Sientra’s (SIEN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sientra Trading Up 33.0 %

SIEN stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 229,051.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 109.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

