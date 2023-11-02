Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading Down 18.2%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 13,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,352% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths.

