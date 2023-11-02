Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Up 29.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 124,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 61,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLN. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.93% and a negative net margin of 143.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

