Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

