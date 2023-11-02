Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

