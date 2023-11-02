Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 143,797 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Sirius XM by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.