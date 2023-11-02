SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Up 0.2%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.50% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
