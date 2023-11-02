SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Up 0.2%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.50% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.