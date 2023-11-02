SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,195,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

