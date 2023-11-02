SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $14.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

