SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $45,167.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,950.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $45,167.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,950.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $111,038.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $348,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,049,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

