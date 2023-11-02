Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 1%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 18,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 8,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

