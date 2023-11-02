Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $22.75

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.50 to $22.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

