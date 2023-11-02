Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $339.02 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.08 and a 200-day moving average of $346.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,984 shares of company stock worth $63,945,297 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.46.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

