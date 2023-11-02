Strs Ohio Acquires 2,200 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 875.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 357,821 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $18.45 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

