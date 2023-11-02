Strs Ohio Acquires 6,400 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 87.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.04. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.45%.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

