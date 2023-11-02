Strs Ohio Acquires 8,600 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Well were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,483.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,529. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,797 shares of company stock valued at $310,998. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of AMWL opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.93. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

