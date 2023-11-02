Strs Ohio Buys 500 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $835.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

