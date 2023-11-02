Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

NYSE LUMN opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $988.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

