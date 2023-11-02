Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 54,100 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 765,595 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

