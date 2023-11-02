Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,042.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman acquired 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.82 per share, for a total transaction of $66,997.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,704.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,042.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,981 shares of company stock worth $213,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

