Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $2,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $206,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 591,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,514 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.