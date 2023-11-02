Strs Ohio Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after buying an additional 178,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.78 million, a PE ratio of -158.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -988.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.