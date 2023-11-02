Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alight were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Alight Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

