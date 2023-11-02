Strs Ohio Makes New $220,000 Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.7 %

ALE stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLETE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.