Strs Ohio Purchases 13,800 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

