Strs Ohio Purchases 600 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CATY stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.