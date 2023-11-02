Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 18,800 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Shares of AEO opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

