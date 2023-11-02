Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of GPI opened at $261.57 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.87 and a twelve month high of $277.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

