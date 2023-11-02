Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of HGV opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

