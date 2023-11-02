Strs Ohio Sells 11,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 185,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 162,310 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,820,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,359,000 after purchasing an additional 219,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

