Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.