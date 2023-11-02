Strs Ohio Sells 3,500 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kadant were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $38,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $235.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.10.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

