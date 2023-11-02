Strs Ohio Takes $239,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $426.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

