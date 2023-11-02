Strs Ohio Takes Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $3,794,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.97.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $767.90 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

