Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Up 1.3%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.11. 66,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 44,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

