Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,732.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 136,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.