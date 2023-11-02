Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Down 0.2%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $428,000.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

