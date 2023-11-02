Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $905,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

