Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HVT opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $427.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

