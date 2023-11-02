The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHYF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 545,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard purchased 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,716.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

