Todd J. Teske Sells 1,000 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LII opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.37 and a fifty-two week high of $393.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.30.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,070,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

