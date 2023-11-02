Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTD stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

